GEDDES, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Sunnking Electronics e-Recycling is holding their last Central New York event of this year on November 13 at the New York State Fairgrounds.

The event is free and there are limited drop-off time slots for guests to sign up.

The event runs from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Health and safety procedures remain in place to ensure a safe environment, including timed appointments, no-contact device removal, and dedicated drive-through lanes, the company said.