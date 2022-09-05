(WSYR-TV) — Restaurants from across North America competed at the National Buffalo Wing Festival in Buffalo on September 3 and 4.

Vendors participated in various contests to see which restaurant can create the tastiest wing. Limp Lizard Bar & Grill, the only representative from Syracuse, won first place in one contest and third in another! They entered their smoked jalapeño blueberry wings.

Here’s a list of winners:

WGRZ Best Craft Wing

Limp Lizard Bar & Grill (Syracuse, NY) The Old Union Hotel (Binghamton, NY) Wings Army (Mexico)

Best Traditional Medium Wing

Wing It On (Raleigh, NC) Archers Tavern (Dayton, OH) The Old Union Hotel (Binghamton, NY)

Best Creative Sweet Wing

Steelbound Brewery and Distillery (Ellicottville, NY) Millie’s Cafe (Ottoville, OH) Limp Lizard Bar & Grill (Syracuse, NY)

Best Creative / Traditional BBQ Wing

Bocce Club Pizza (Amherst, NY) Wing It On (Raleigh, NC) Double Dubs (Laramie, WY)

Best Dry Rub Wing

Millie’s Cafe (Ottoville, OH) Tree’s Wings (Royal Palms, FL) Anchor Bar (Buffalo, NY)

Best Creative Spicy Wing

Anchor Bar (Buffalo, NY) Double Dubs (Laramie, WY) Archers Tavern (Dayton, OH)

Best Traditional Hot Wing

The Blind Rhino (Norwalk, CT) Double Dubs (Laramie, OH) Archers Tavern (Dayton, OH)

Best Traditional X-tra Hot Wing

Center Street Grille (Enola, PA) Millie’s Cafe (Ottoville, OH) Wings Army (Mexico)

Limp Lizard Bar & Grill recently joined Bridge Street at the Fair to discuss this exact competition. You can watch that video here.