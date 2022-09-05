(WSYR-TV) — Restaurants from across North America competed at the National Buffalo Wing Festival in Buffalo on September 3 and 4.
Vendors participated in various contests to see which restaurant can create the tastiest wing. Limp Lizard Bar & Grill, the only representative from Syracuse, won first place in one contest and third in another! They entered their smoked jalapeño blueberry wings.
Here’s a list of winners:
WGRZ Best Craft Wing
- Limp Lizard Bar & Grill (Syracuse, NY)
- The Old Union Hotel (Binghamton, NY)
- Wings Army (Mexico)
Best Traditional Medium Wing
- Wing It On (Raleigh, NC)
- Archers Tavern (Dayton, OH)
- The Old Union Hotel (Binghamton, NY)
Best Creative Sweet Wing
- Steelbound Brewery and Distillery (Ellicottville, NY)
- Millie’s Cafe (Ottoville, OH)
- Limp Lizard Bar & Grill (Syracuse, NY)
Best Creative / Traditional BBQ Wing
- Bocce Club Pizza (Amherst, NY)
- Wing It On (Raleigh, NC)
- Double Dubs (Laramie, WY)
Best Dry Rub Wing
- Millie’s Cafe (Ottoville, OH)
- Tree’s Wings (Royal Palms, FL)
- Anchor Bar (Buffalo, NY)
Best Creative Spicy Wing
- Anchor Bar (Buffalo, NY)
- Double Dubs (Laramie, WY)
- Archers Tavern (Dayton, OH)
Best Traditional Hot Wing
- The Blind Rhino (Norwalk, CT)
- Double Dubs (Laramie, OH)
- Archers Tavern (Dayton, OH)
Best Traditional X-tra Hot Wing
- Center Street Grille (Enola, PA)
- Millie’s Cafe (Ottoville, OH)
- Wings Army (Mexico)
Limp Lizard Bar & Grill recently joined Bridge Street at the Fair to discuss this exact competition. You can watch that video here.