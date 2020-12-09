Lincoln Park traffic changes coming to help reduce illegal dumping

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The City of Syracuse Department of Parks, Recreation and Youth Programs will change traffic patterns in Lincoln Park temporarily to help prevent illegal dumping.

Syracuse Parks and Rec staff used feedback to determine the best course of action to take. They received the feedback after hosting a virtual public meeting with neighbors.

Starting on Thursday, Dec. 10, the entrance on Robinson Street near Vine Street will be the sole access point for vehicles entering and exiting the park.

There will be a locked gate installed at Mather Street. Large planter boxes will be placed just south of the parking lot located off Robinson Street. This will restrict thru traffic to the round-top area and Lincoln Park Drive.

These changes are in response to an increase of illegal dumping in the park. The items being dumped include appliances, electronics, furniture, and tires.

The city will reconvene with Lincoln Park neighbors to reassess the impact of these changes in the spring of 2021.

The public can report illegal dumping by calling 315-442-5111.

To report the need of litter removal at Syracuse parks, you can do one of the following: