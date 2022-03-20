EAST SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Sunday marked a bittersweet morning at NewsChannel 9 as Storm Team Meteorologist Lindsay Raychel signed off for a final time.

Lindsay joined the WSYR NewsChannel 9 Storm Team in October 2016. For more than 5 years, Lindsay has served the Central New York community with such grace, humility, passion and an overwhelming amount of pride.

Whether she’s delivering a forecast from our Bridge Street studio or in the thick of covering a Central New York winter snowstorm, Lindsay’s knowledge and skills as a meteorologist are evident.

However, Lindsay is not only an award-winning meteorologist, but she’s an award-winning journalist. Her knack for storytelling speaks for itself and will be remembered for years to come.

Lindsay is a native of the Binghamton area. Life in the Southern Tier is what developed her passion for weather at a young age.

Prior to NewsChannel 9, Lindsay began her career as a meteorologist and reporter at WICZ Fox 40 in Binghamton.

Many of Lindsay’s family members still live in Binghamton. During her final broadcast, Lindsay’s loved ones joined us in congratulating her.

Click the player below to enjoy the clips of encouragement:

You may be wondering where Lindsay is heading next…good news! She’s not going far.

Lindsay accepted a position at Visit Syracuse where she’ll be working as a media liaison. She’ll continue sharing stories while highlighting all that Syracuse and Onondaga County tourism has to offer.

We wish Lindsay nothing but the best. From all of us at NewsChannel 9, congratulations!