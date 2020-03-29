Line of showers and storms quickly approaching CNY

Local News
Posted:

A line of showers and a few strong to severe storms are moving quickly at around 50 mph to the east-northeast between 330 and 4 this afternoon. Overall the line of showers and storms is weakening except one cell south of Rochester that we will be keeping an eye on closely.

This line will be sweeping through CNY between about 4 and 7 pm and if any storms survive the trip into the cooler air over central New York they may produce gusty, possibly a damaging wind gusts up to 60 mph, heavy rain and at least small hail too. Click here to keep tabs on the line of showers and storms with Live Doppler 9 so you can be prepared to get inside if you are out enjoying the sun and milder air.

