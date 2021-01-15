Link on social media leads to cancelled vaccine appointments, where you should go to schedule one

ALBANY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — An unpublished COVID-19 vaccination link circulating on social media has left some patients without appointments.

A statement from Marcy Stevens, the general counsel for the Office of Information Technology Services says a scheduling link was shared without authorization on social media allowing some New Yorkers to make vaccine appointments for state-operated sites that are not currently open and are not taking appointments. Binghamton, Buffalo, Plattsburgh, Potsdam, Stony Brook, and Utica were all sites listed that are not currently operating.

Appointments made from the unauthorized site have been cancelled and patients are being notified of the error.

To make appointments for the vaccine at a state-run site, visit the Department of Health’s Am I Eligible website by clicking here.

If you are 65 years or older, local pharmacies have started distributing the vaccine, however appointments are currently booked. As more vaccine becomes available, more appointments will open up.

KINNEY DRUGS: https://kinneydrugs.com/pharmacy/covid-19/vaccination-scheduling/ny/

WEGMANS PHARMACY: https://www.wegmans.com/covid-vaccine-registration/

TOPS PHARMACY: https://www.topsmarkets.com/Covid19Vaccinations/

Local county health departments are also holding COVID-19 vaccination clinics. Click the image below that corresponds to your county to be linked to the county health department’s website.

Appointments fill up quickly due to high demand and low supplies. Most counties and pharmacies receive a weekly shipment of vaccines. Check their websites and LocalSYR.com frequently for updates.