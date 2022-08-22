OSWEGO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – The Oswego County mother and stepfather facing second-degree murder charges for the death of their son with special needs appeared in county court Monday afternoon.

17-year-old Jordan Brooks with cerebral palsy was just 55 pounds when he died in his town of Palermo home in May 2021.

Both Lisa and Anthony Waldron have been out of jail after posting bail last month. Anthony posted $50,000 cash and Lisa was let out on a $50,000 bond.

Court appearances for Lisa and Anthony were fairly quick on Monday afternoon. The attorneys met before the judge for what’s called a “discovery compliance conference.”

Motions were scheduled and the couple is set to be back in Oswego County Court on November 3.

Oswego County Court Judge Armen Nazarian gave the defense until October 14 to submit their motions. Prosecutors have until October 28, allowing two weeks to submit their responses.

Throughout the case, Lisa’s attorney, Joe Rodak, has remained the same. On Monday, Salvatore Lanza took over the case from Tim Kirwan to represent Anthony Waldron.

Our cameras were not allowed inside the courtroom for both Lisa and Anthony Waldron’s court appearances, but Lanza argued against Judge Nazarian’s decision, stating recording should be allowed in court given the extensive coverage of this case.

The Oswego County Legislature’s investigation into the death of Jordan Brooks also continues. Four new management positions were approved within the services divisions of the Oswego County Department of Social Services, the same department many believe failed Jordan.

NewsChannel 9 requested an interview with Commissioner Stacy Alvord to better discuss these four positions and their impact on the department moving forward.

In response, she sent the following statement:

The Oswego County Legislature approved four new management positions within the services division of the Department of Social Services at its July 2022 meeting. These managers will provide additional planning and oversight as new programs are implemented to meet recent and ongoing state and federal mandates – including some that will position the department for improved funding for services. The new positions include one Case Supervisor A and three Case Supervisor Bs. The Case Supervisor A will assist the Director of Services in policy and procedure planning, guidance and implementation, as well as submit the required state plans for all services provided, and directly supervise the Case Supervisor B staff that oversee our preventive services, quality assurance and audit divisions. The three Case Supervisor B positions will collaboratively supervise the Child Protection Unit. They will provide quality assurance case reviews of Preventive Services’ caseload, adhere to the requirements for enhanced Federal IV-E funding for foster care services, and provide supervision and case reviews of all contracted services within the division. With the additional requirements brought on by the Families First Preventive Services Act (FFPSA), the department is working diligently at building supports for families that will help keep children safe within their homes when appropriate, rather than being removed and placed into foster care. We remain committed to providing quality services to our residents, effective communication with our collaborative partners, and enhanced training, coaching and support for our staff at all levels. The positions created in July are critical to the ongoing development of the services division, which continues to be challenged by high turn-over rates among caseworkers and the nationwide shortage of applicants occurring across all industries. The department will continue to work collaboratively with the Oswego County Legislature and its Human Services Committee, the Oswego County Child Protection Advisory Council, the Oswego County Department of Human Resources, the State’s Child and Family Services workforce and the CSEA Local 1000 in the development and implementation of a plan to improve and enhance child and family services in Oswego County. STACY ALVORD, COMMISSIONER, OSWEGO COUNTY DEPARTMENT OF SOCIAL SERVICES

Lisa and Anthony Waldron are continuing to be electronically monitored while out of jail.

If the Waldrons are convicted of second-degree murder, they can each spend up to 15 years to life in prison.