List of addiction resources for CNY residents

(WSYR-TV) — The Auburn Police Chief and the Cayuga County Sheriff released a list of services for those struggling with addiction and recovery in the local community.

The following providers and training can help those struggling with recovery:

  • Nick’s Ride 4 Friends: Addiction peer services; Contact Joel at (315) 246-6485
  • Confidential Help for Alcohol and Drugs (CHAD): Addiction services; Taking new patients, also able to do video and telephone visits; Contact (315) 253-9786
  • Syracuse Recovery Services (SRS): Addiction services; Taking new patients, also able to do video and telephone visits; (315) 282-5351
  • East Hill Medical Center: Providing primary care services including Adult Medicine, Pediatrics and Behavioral Health; Taking new patients, also able to do video and telephone visits; (315) 253-8477
  • Cayuga Counseling Services: Behavioral Health; Taking new patients, also able to do video and telephone visits; (315) 253-9795
  • Cayuga County Mental Health: Behavioral Health; Taking new patients, also able to do video and telephone visits; (315) 253-0341
  • Helio Health: Addiction treatment services; (315) 401-4288
  • Become Narcan trained online and receive free Narcan
  • Wayne Behavioral Health Network: Addiction treatment and mental health services; (315) 946-5750
  • The Council Open Access Center; Addiction treatment; (607) 274-6288

