List of addiction resources for CNY residents

(WSYR-TV) — The Auburn Police Chief and the Cayuga County Sheriff released a list of services for those struggling with addiction and recovery in the local community.
The following providers and training can help those struggling with recovery:
- Nick’s Ride 4 Friends: Addiction peer services; Contact Joel at (315) 246-6485
- Confidential Help for Alcohol and Drugs (CHAD): Addiction services; Taking new patients, also able to do video and telephone visits; Contact (315) 253-9786
- Syracuse Recovery Services (SRS): Addiction services; Taking new patients, also able to do video and telephone visits; (315) 282-5351
- East Hill Medical Center: Providing primary care services including Adult Medicine, Pediatrics and Behavioral Health; Taking new patients, also able to do video and telephone visits; (315) 253-8477
- Cayuga Counseling Services: Behavioral Health; Taking new patients, also able to do video and telephone visits; (315) 253-9795
- Cayuga County Mental Health: Behavioral Health; Taking new patients, also able to do video and telephone visits; (315) 253-0341
- Helio Health: Addiction treatment services; (315) 401-4288
- Become Narcan trained online and receive free Narcan
- Wayne Behavioral Health Network: Addiction treatment and mental health services; (315) 946-5750
- The Council Open Access Center; Addiction treatment; (607) 274-6288
