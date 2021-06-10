List of CNY child safety seat inspection sites

(WSYR-TV) — With the warm weather, CNY’ers are hitting the roads. With that, the Governor’s office and local police departments are hosting child safety seat checks.

Below is a list of sites hosting these events this month in Onondaga and Cayuga Counties:

When: Saturday, June 12 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Where: Finger Lakes Mall, 1579 Clark Street, Auburn

For more information, contact Deputy Susan Alvarado at (315) 253-1087 or sroy@cayugacounty.us.

When: Saturday, June 12 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Where: Target, 3857 NY-31, Clay

For more information, contact New York State Police at (315) 455-2887 or dtraffic@troopers.ny.gov.

Additional safety information: Appointments are preferred but not required. All participants are required to wear a mask.

When: Tuesday, June 22 from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Where: Jewish Community Center, 5655 Thompson Road, DeWitt

For more information, contact New York State Police at (315) 455-2887 or dtraffic@troopers.ny.gov.

Additional safety information: Appointments are preferred but not required. All participants are required to wear a mask.

When: Wednesday, June 23 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Where: Manlius Police Department, 1 Arike Albanese Avenue, Manlius

For more information, contact Captain Slater at (315) 682-2212 or jslater@manliuspolice.org.

Additional safety information: The event will be limited to eight available half-hour time slots to maintain social distance. Walk-ins are still welcome but may be asked to wait. To schedule an appointment, call Manlius Police at the number above, weekdays 8 a.m. – 4 p.m., email the address above, or send a message through Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Town-of-Manlius-Police-Department-179212188794353/.