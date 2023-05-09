(WSYR-TV) — It’s underrated, but the golf scene here in Central New York is some of the best in the country, and the next big fundraising tournament — the Ruth Colvin Invitational — benefits LiteracyCNY.

The Ruth Colvin Invitational Golf Tournament is at Drumlins on June 12. The founder of LiteracyCNY, Ruth Colvin, is an avid golfer who, in 1950, created the first women’s golf league in Syracuse. At age 106, she still plays 9 holes a week!

Visit literacycny.org to learn how LiteracyCNY improves lives in our community through adult literacy.