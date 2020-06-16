Little League practicing with new guidelines

(WSYR-TV) — Athletes have been placed on the bench throughout the pandemic, but we are now seeing some leagues start up again.

If we were in a normal year, the regular season for local little leagues would be wrapping up and playoffs would be just about to begin.

But, because of the pandemic, teams are now just starting to practice.

And as you can imagine, there are guidelines that have been put in place that are going to make playing baseball a lot different.

For example, the catcher will have to social distance from the batter being as far away as they can while still being able to catch the ball.

Parents who want to come and watch will have to sit in the outfield.

Players on the bench should be kept six feet apart and will most likely spill over into the bleachers.

We know the Little League World Series has been canceled. State tournaments and regional tournaments have also been canceled.

Locally teams are hoping to just be able to play some games before the fall starts.

Most leagues are going to try to do what they call in-house programming. They are going to try to play their own kids within their own area. There will be very limited travel between programs because people are a little bit shaky on traveling just yet. Dan Cavallo — Little League District 8 Administrator

Again, practices have already begun. Games may be played as early as the end of July depending on how things go.