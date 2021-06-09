Live Nation: all concert attendees at Lakeview Amp must be vaccinated per state guidelines

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Live Nation has said that all concert-goers must be vaccinated in order to be admitted to concerts at St. Joseph’s Lakeview Amphitheater. The amp updated ticket sales pages, saying in a notice:

“Current guidelines from the State of New York require that all attendees must present proof of a COVID-19 vaccination in order to enter the venue and attend this show.”

The statement also mentions that the state has not confirmed how far into the future this policy will be in effect for.

Live Nation also mentioned that event organizers will not issue refunds if attendees aren’t able to provide proof of their vaccination. This can be done by getting the Excelsior Pass in New York State.