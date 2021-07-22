Live Nation offering $20 ticket for select shows at St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –Live Nation is now offering “All-in” tickets that are good for admission for 8 select shows at St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview.
The tickets are $20 and go on sale Wednesday, July 28 and will be available until August 1.
Here is a list of the shows included in the “All-in” tickets:
- Lady A (8/14)
- James Taylor (8/22)
- Korn & Staind (8/25)
- Pitbull (8/27)
- Thomas Rhett (9/16)
- Jonas Brothers (9/26)
- Slipknot (10/5)
- Florida Georgia Line (10/9)
For more information and to learn how to purchase tickets starting on July 28 visit LiveNation.com.