Live Nation offering $20 ticket for select shows at St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –Live Nation is now offering “All-in” tickets that are good for admission for 8 select shows at St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview. 

The tickets are $20 and go on sale Wednesday, July 28 and will be available until August 1.

Here is a list of the shows included in the “All-in” tickets:

  • Lady A (8/14)
  • James Taylor (8/22)
  • Korn & Staind (8/25)
  • Pitbull (8/27)
  • Thomas Rhett (9/16)
  • Jonas Brothers (9/26)
  • Slipknot (10/5)
  • Florida Georgia Line (10/9)

For more information and to learn how to purchase tickets starting on July 28 visit LiveNation.com.

