Live Nation offering $20 ticket for select shows at St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –Live Nation is now offering “All-in” tickets that are good for admission for 8 select shows at St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview.

The tickets are $20 and go on sale Wednesday, July 28 and will be available until August 1.

Here is a list of the shows included in the “All-in” tickets:

Lady A (8/14)

James Taylor (8/22)

Korn & Staind (8/25)

Pitbull (8/27)

Thomas Rhett (9/16)

Jonas Brothers (9/26)

Slipknot (10/5)

Florida Georgia Line (10/9)

For more information and to learn how to purchase tickets starting on July 28 visit LiveNation.com.