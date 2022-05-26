SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office held a press conference on Thursday announcing that Karen Eames was arrested and charged with grand larceny and criminal possession in the second degree.

The arrest came after an investigation that was started after an attempted money transfer to a bank account shared by Karen and her husband, Isaac Eames.

During this time, Isaac was working as a Civil Deputy and oversaw a civil account that contained garnished wages, civil settlements, and fees paid by private citizens. It was a mix of taxpayer and non-taxpayer money.

In total, $529,166.24 was stolen.

Onondaga County Sheriff Gene Conway said that, in short, Isaac Eames “was internally committing thefts over a period of time.”

He also added that overseeing the civil account was a “desirable position” and that the investigation is not over.

Sheriff Conway said that there was no financial need for Isaac Eames to steal from the account, just greed. He detailed that the money ended up being used for vacations and buying property.

Sheriff Conway also said that he was “very comfortable” saying that the murder-suicide was due to the investigation, but that the entire course of events was “a slap in the face to me.”

