Editor’s Note: The full ceremony is available at the bottom of this page.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — After closing for a little over a week, the Strong National Museum of Play is holding the grand opening of the museum’s new expansion.

The museum cut the ribbon on the $65 million expansion Friday morning. Afterward, the museum will be open to the public starting at 1 p.m.

Governor Hochul was at the grand opening, saying she hopes the people of Rochester look back on this as their way of showcasing to the world how to come together and want to have fun.

“This is the place where you can take a chance to walk back through time and understand how we got here, but also a place where we can be someone else for a while,” Gov. Hochul said. “Take that step back to a more innocent time, something we need to do to recharge the soul. This is the place.”

Near the entrance, there is also an almost 20-foot-tall playable Donkey Kong arcade cabinet that welcomes you to the ESL Digital Worlds exhibit, which teaches guests the history of video games and will have games available to play in the exhibit.

In addition, the Hasbro Game Park is an outdoor play exhibit — featuring a five-headed, fire-breathing dragon from Dungeons & Dragons.

“The opening of the new wing, which is the final piece, provides an exciting time for the museum, city, region, and state,” Strong President and CEO Steve Dubnik said. “The project would not have been possible without the early support of New York State and Empire State Development and an initial investment of $20 million through the Upstate Revitalization Initiative.”

Senator Schumer said that this expansion is “on like Donkey Kong.”

“This is a win-win — both for the families, children, and visitors who will get to experience the fun and creativity of this museum,” Schumer said. “And for all of Rochester as the city notches a new high score in our revitalization efforts.”

Photo Gallery:

(News 8 WROC/Mackenzie Mislan)

(News 8 WROC/Mackenzie Mislan)

(News 8 WROC/Mackenzie Mislan)

(News 8 WROC/Mackenzie Mislan)

(News 8 WROC/Mackenzie Mislan)

(News 8 WROC/Mackenzie Mislan)

(News 8 WROC/Mackenzie Mislan)

(News 8 WROC/Mackenzie Mislan)

(News 8 WROC/Mackenzie Mislan)

(News 8 WROC/Mackenzie Mislan)

FULL RIBBON CUTTING CEREMONY: