LIVE: SUNY Chancellor announces new program for low-income medical school students

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — SUNY Chancellor Jim Malatras is visiting Upstate Medical University Thursday afternoon, announcing a new program to help more low-income students get into SUNY’s medical schools.

Malatras will be joined by Upstate Medical President Mantosh Dewan and leaders from University at Buffalo, Downstate Health Sciences University, and Stony Brook University.

The announcement will begin around 2:30 Thursday afternoon. LocalSYR.com is streaming it live. You can watch it in the video player above.