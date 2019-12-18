Live updates: House votes to impeach President Donald Trump

WASHINGTON (WFLA) – The House of Representatives voted in favor of impeaching President Donald Trump on Wednesday night.

President Trump is the third president in U.S. history to face a Senate trial on high crimes and misdemeanors.

President Trump faced Articles of Impeachment related to his conduct in connection with Ukraine, one charging him with abuse of power and another charging him with obstruction of Congress.

The house voted “yes” on both Articles of Impeachment.

The process will now move to the Senate, and they will hold a trial early next year.