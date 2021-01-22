Liverpool bakery wants to be local home of ‘Bills Mafia’ with Buffalo-themed cupcakes and cookies

LIVERPOOL, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Buffalo Bills fans already anxious about Sunday’s AFC Championship in Kansas City might be able to ease their nerves with some sugar.

This weekend, CupCakers in Liverpool is selling Bills-themed cupcakes, cookies, and Hot Cocoa bombs.

Hot cocoa bombs are balls of chocolate, cocoa, and marshmallows that transform into a hot chocolate beverage when mixed with steaming milk.













Cup Cakers is open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, but closed on Sunday.

Watching Buffalo’s successful run in the NFL Playoffs, owner Amy Sutter said she and her co-owner husband knew right away they wanted to be a go-to bakery for Bills’ fans.

Sutter said, “New York has been hit really hard this past year and we really need something exciting and fun… We need to help people celebrate in their own homes in a safe way and still be able to be the fans, be part of the Mafia.”

“Mafia,” as in “Bills Mafia” refers to the loyal group of fans following Buffalo.

If the Bills beat Kansas City on Sunday, it will be the first time the team advances to the Super Bowl since 1994, the last of the team’s four straight Super Bowl losses.