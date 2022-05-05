LIVERPOOL, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)– After a nearly four-hour meeting, the Liverpool Board of Education voted 6-3 to appoint the district’s next superintendent, Daniel Henner.

The current deputy superintendent will assume the position of superintendent on July 1 when Mark Potter retires.

Many community members, teachers, and even board members expressed their concerns about the choice during the meeting saying they felt the search process wasn’t a very honest one.

Over 100 members of the public showed up to the meeting to voice their concerns, many wearing black in protest.

Some teachers and parents spoke up during the public comment period about a lack of transparency in the search process. One board member, Nicholas Blaney said during the meeting that he used to be a proud board member but said things had gotten ‘shady’ in recent weeks.

Blaney urged his fellow board members to listen to the teachers and postpone the vote. He even went as far as to call for a motion to postpone the vote, but it wasn’t carried.

The board is now in the process of finalizing the contract with Henner.