Liverpool Central School District adding support staff for students struggling with mental health

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –Mental health among students has been a concern in many school districts, and some of them are using their stimulus money to address it.

The Liverpool Central School District is adding to its staff. Two new psychologists and a social worker are just a few of the resources they’ll be adding.

They previously had counseling clinics in four of their buildings, but they’re expanding that to all buildings. Superintendent Mark Potter says he’s seen students struggling more over the last 15 to 18 months.

“I absolutely believe the pandemic has been a factor, you know when we talk about people socially being isolated you know we have kids in bedrooms, they’re using a technology mechanism that can’t replace the socialization of what school provides,” Potter said.

They’re also partnering with Onondaga County to help make their resources even more available.