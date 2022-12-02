LIVERPOOL, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Liverpool Foundation for Education has been awarded a $40,000 grant from the Micron Foundation to implement Chip Camp in the district.

Micron Chip Camp is a day camp filled with hands-on STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Math) activities related to semiconductor manufacturing and engineering jobs. Camp attendees will learn and experience what engineers and scientists do on a daily basis in a semiconductor company.

The camp is offered at no cost to students and the district anticipates hosting a pilot program in 2023 during the Spring Recess on April 3 through 7, followed by a full Chip Camp in the Summer.

Liverpool will be the fourth on-site location for Micron’s Chip Camp, which includes camps in Georgia, Idaho and Virginia.

“This grant from the Micron Foundation will allow the Liverpool Foundation for Education to provide students, teachers and staff with an invaluable opportunity to enhance learning in our classrooms and beyond,” said Liverpool Foundation for Education President Stacey Balduf. “We are excited by the possibilities and the positive impact our relationship with Micron and its foundation will have for years to come.”

Liverpool Central School District will also be the first in the world to have a virtual reality semiconductor education program offered to its students thanks to Micron Foundation’s Head of Social Impact & STEM Programs Robert Simmons III, EdD.

There is no current curriculum in place for the Chip Camp, however, the goal for Liverpool CSD staff and administrators is work together to establish that.

“This is a dream come true for our district, our students and our staff,” said Liverpool CSD Superintendent of Schools Daniel G. Henner. “It is a privilege to be able to work with Micron and assist them with their newest educational opportunity.”

Participants of Chip Camp will complete the following:

Learn how memory chips are made.

Discover the scientific principles involved in building circuits, launching rockets and programming robots.

Explore topics in engineering, physics, chemistry and computer science.

Meet inspiring, diverse STEM mentors, including Micron team members and engineering students from local universities.

Specific details regarding Chip Camp, including eligibility for participation, will be shared with families in the near future.

To keep an eye on what’s coming, visit the Liverpool CSD Web site and ParentSquare for more information.