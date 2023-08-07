LIVERPOOL, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Liverpool Central School District has announced that its 2023-2024 students will receive free breakfast and lunch as part of the Community Eligibility Provision (CEP) grant program.

CEP is part of the National School Lunch and School Breakfast Program which the district participates in each year, as it helps to serve universal free breakfast and lunch to all students in schools.

Previously, only six Liverpool CSD schools qualified for free meals under the grant, but thanks to a new funding provision included in the 2023-2024 New York State budget, all Liverpool CSD schools are allowed to participate for the 2023-2024 school year. The new program also won’t have any impact on school taxes.

Beginning the first day of school on September 7, every student enrolled in the district will receive one free breakfast and one free lunch each school day regardless of the family’s household income. Milk is free with a full meal.

“School lunch is critical for student health, well-being and learning,” said LCSD School Lunch Director Annette Marchbanks. “Full participation in the CEP grant program will help students reduce their food insecurity, improve their dietary intake, impact childhood obesity rates, and lead to better learning environments.”

LCSD explained that the free breakfast and lunch will be added to every student’s “My School Bucks” account each day. Once those meals have been claimed, students have the ability to purchase additional items, including an extra milk is 70 cents and an extra lunch entree is $2.25.

Families can add funds to their “My School Bucks” account by cash or check in any dollar amount with checks payable to Liverpool Central School District or by using the MySchoolBucks website using the students identification number.

“As part of the program, families will be asked to complete a CEP Household Income Eligibility Form, which can be found online.

This is not mandatory, however, completion of this form will help the District maximize the amount of state and federal aid that it receives, thereby maximizing resources available to students. It also could qualify some students for additional services, such as discounted or free college courses and college applications at the high school level,” stated LCSD.

For more information, contact the Food Service Department at 315-622-7172.