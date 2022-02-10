LIVERPOOL, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)– The parking lot was full at Pope John XXIII Thursday night as the Liverpool community gathered for a prayer service to remember and honor the life of 21-year-old Troy Eames and to pray for a speedy recovery for Karen Eames.

The mother and son were both shot Monday morning by off-duty Onondaga County Civil Deputy Issac Eames who died by suicide after shooting and killing his son Troy Eames, the family dog and severely injuring his wife, Karen Eames.

Friends and family gathered inside the church along with clergy members from all different faiths to come together as one and begin to heal from this tragedy.

The prayer service was led by Father Zachary Miller who shared he had spoken with Karen Eames at the hospital and she was in good spirits.

“There may be no way of saying exactly what has happened, but we look in the healing of helping us to be one and to process and to grow through this.” Father zachary miller

Through song and prayer came glimmers of light and laughter during the service and with moments of silence and reflection the community leaned on one another.

Those in attendance took a moment during the service to write a message of comfort and hope for the Eames family that were collected and will be given to Karen and her surviving son, Andrew.

“As we lift these prayers up for Karen, for her family, for Troy, we also lift up our own prayers,” Father Miller said.

A QR code was printed on the back of the program for a GoFundMe page Karen’s sister started to help support the family. The fundraiser has surpassed its goal of $50,000 and is inching closer to $100,000.

Karen continues to improve as she is now in fair condition at Upstate Medical University.