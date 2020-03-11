Liverpool community raises $17K for custodian with ALS

LIVERPOOL, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –A 36-year employee of Liverpool School District has been battling ALS for three years.

His friends and colleagues say Scott Osborne is so much more than a custodian.

Tuesday, hundreds of people filled the gym at Chestnut Hill Middle School in honor of Scott Osborne. There were raffles, bake goods for sale and a basketball game between a team made of up of former Syracuse University Basketball players Ryan Blackwell, Eric Devendorf, Preston Shumpert and Liverpool administrators vs. the Syracuse Stallions.















































In total, the community helped raise $17,500 for the Osborne family.

“My father is the most caring individual that I know. He really lives to make a difference in other people’s lives,” said Scott Osborne Jr, son of Scott. “Although he worked as a custodian, he always felt like he had a hand in making a difference for all the kids he worked with. I think that really shows tonight.”