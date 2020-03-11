Liverpool Country Club ends with auction after more than 70 years in business

LIVERPOOL, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — After more than 70 years in business, the Liverpool Golf and Country Club has officially closed for good.

After two auctions Tuesday and Wednesday, construction crews moved in to start prepping the land for a massive 800,000 square foot warehouse.

Everything from lawnmowers to sledgehammers were awarded to the highest bidder.

“It’s the end of an era,” said former owner Ron Ajemian.

Ajemian’s dad opened the course back in 1947 when Ron was just six-years-old. His dad spent his life savings on it.

“$3,000 in 1947 became $10,000, became $20,000 he was out of money. He went from a suit and tie to a sleeveless t-shirt,” Ajemian said.

He and his siblings bought the course from their dad in the early 1970’s, but he said the insurance costs and taxes wouldn’t stop adding up.

That’s why when the time came, the payout from developer Trammell Crow, the company looking to build the warehouse, was too good to pass up.

No official announcement about a tenant has been made, but trees are already being cleared and the golf course is being leveled.

“I’m 100% for it. I mean I lost my golf course, but people around here need the business, need the work, and the money is going to help the community,” said James Sgroi, a longtime player at Liverpool Golf Course.

So despite the bittersweet goodbye, Ajemian and his lifelong golfers feel the promise of thousands of jobs in Central New York isn’t lost on them.

For more local news, follow Rob Hackford on Twitter @Robert_Hackford

\More from NewsChannel 9: