(WSYR-TV) — NewsChannel 9 has learned more about the concern for a 17-year-old Oswego County boy with cerebral palsy’s well-being in the years before his disturbing and tragic death.

Sources tell NewsChannel 9 the Liverpool Central School District filed five complaints with the Onondaga County Department of Social Services when he, his mother Lisa Waldron, and stepfather, Anthony Waldron were living in the Town of Salina from 2012 to 2017.

Liverpool Schools Superintendent Mark Potter confirms Jordan was a student at Chesnut Hill Elementary School from first to sixth grade. He only spent one year at Chesnut Middle School for 7th grade, and then left the district in August 2018.

The Waldrons, who now live in the Town of Palermo, were arrested and charged in Jordan’s death last week and have since posted bail.

Law enforcement sources tell NewsChannel 9 that the Onondaga County District Attorney is reviewing records related to the case.

After Jordan’s death in May of 2021, witness statements were sent to Oswego County Sheriff’s Deputy Robert Obrist, who is the lead investigator. NewsChannel 9 obtained those statements on Friday. The information, which comes from many of the people who worked with Jordan one-on-one in the Mexico Central School District, details the graphic nature of Jordan’s rapid deterioration before his death.

According to the report, multiple complaints were filed with the Oswego County Department of Social Services, beginning in 2019. The individuals believe those complaints were often dismissed.

The Oswego County DSS has issued a response to those claims:

Oswego County is reviewing the internal actions DSS took after the fatality. We are further reviewing the actions of CPS and those of other non-county service provider agencies leading up to this tragedy. Oswego County is committed to transparency and will be as open and forthcoming with information as is allowable. Although members of the media received law enforcement’s court filings last week, the DSS Commissioner was not provided with those documents until just this morning. Once DSS has had a chance to examine the documents and compare them to their own records, we will be able to comment further. This tragedy occurred during the pandemic, a period when CPS staff successfully conducted over 5,500 investigations, in-person, at risk to themselves. This dedication continues today which makes Jordan’s death a heartbreak felt deeply by all in DSS, as well as the greater Oswego County Community.

The Waldrons are next scheduled to appear in court April 4 at 5 p.m. in the Town of Palermo court.