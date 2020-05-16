LIVERPOOL, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The faculty and staff at Liverpool Elementary School came together today to mark the official retirement of beloved school custodian Scott Osborne.
Osborne has been out sick for the last several months battling ALS.
Earlier this year, a charity basketball game that raised over $17,000 was also organized for Osborne.
Osborne’s wife, Barbara, organized the surprise send off for his retirement, and everyone was excited to take part.
John Crump, a Liverpool Elementary custodian, said, “We’re just really excited to do this for him. We need a morale boost in days like these. Need to get together, need to have community. Less social distancing, more physical distancing.”
From all of us at NewsChannel 9, have a happy and healthy retirement Mr. Osborne.
More from NewsChannel 9:
- WATCH: Cool and quiet with patchy fog tonight
- Highlights from Home 5-16-20
- Liverpool Elementary celebrates beloved custodian’s retirement
- Because their ceremonies were cancelled, a graduate and bride went to Pratt’s Falls instead
- Two more COVID-19 deaths reported in Onondaga County; hospitalizations see slight increase
For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App