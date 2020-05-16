Liverpool Elementary celebrates beloved custodian’s retirement

LIVERPOOL, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The faculty and staff at Liverpool Elementary School came together today to mark the official retirement of beloved school custodian Scott Osborne.

Osborne has been out sick for the last several months battling ALS.

Earlier this year, a charity basketball game that raised over $17,000 was also organized for Osborne.

Osborne’s wife, Barbara, organized the surprise send off for his retirement, and everyone was excited to take part.

John Crump, a Liverpool Elementary custodian, said, “We’re just really excited to do this for him. We need a morale boost in days like these. Need to get together, need to have community. Less social distancing, more physical distancing.”

From all of us at NewsChannel 9, have a happy and healthy retirement Mr. Osborne.

