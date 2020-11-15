Liverpool Elementary, Morgan Road Elementary switching to online learning for Monday

(WSYR-TV) — Liverpool Elementary and Morgan Road Elementary are moving to online learning for Monday, Nov. 16 after one student at each school tested positive for COVID-19.

The Onondaga County Health Department is working on identifying close contacts.

The students who tested positive and any others who were exposed will not return to school until they have been cleared by the health department.

Since more time is needed to conduct contact tracing, both schools will switch to online learning for Monday, Nov. 16.

Read the full letter sent to families and staff below:

“Dear Liverpool CSD Families and Staff,



Over the weekend, the Liverpool Central School District was informed that a student at Liverpool Elementary and a student at Morgan Road Elementary have tested positive for COVID-19.



The Onondaga County Health Department is in the process of identifying and notifying those individuals who came in close contact with the students who tested positive. Due to privacy laws, we cannot provide any additional information about the students who tested positive or about those who may have been exposed.



The students who tested positive, and any other students, faculty, and staff who were exposed, will not return to school until the Onondaga County Health Department provides clearance for them to do so.

Since additional time is needed for contact tracing, both Liverpool Elementary and Morgan Road Elementary will switch to remote learning on Monday, November 16.

Thank you for your continued support and understanding. If you are not contacted by the Onondaga County Health Department, but are still concerned you may have been exposed, please visit the New York State Health Department Web site at https://coronavirus.health.ny.gov/find-test-site-near-you to find local testing sites.”