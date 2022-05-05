LIVERPOOL, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — What was supposed to be a routine visit for superintendent Mark Potter at Liverpool Elementary School Thursday morning turned into a farewell celebration.

Students and staff showed their love and appreciation for Potter in a goodbye video, ending with a surprise visit from the North Syracuse and Baldwinsville superintendents. Potter says he was surprised and overwhelmed with emotion and joy. He says what he will miss most are his students and staff, and he also had a message for the district.

“Keep moving forward, keep concentrating on what’s best for our kids and leave the adult stuff to the adults and really kind of continue to focus on what’s best for kids and we’ll keep improving, keep growing and keep moving forward,” says Potter.

Potter has served as Liverpool’s superintendent since 2013, but has been with the district since 2007.