LIVERPOOL, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Santa Claus made an early stop in Central New York as he made an appearance at the Liverpool Fire Department’s holiday breakfast on Sunday morning, Dec. 3.

Children and their parents enjoyed a full buffet of breakfast food, and the kids got to tell Santa what they’d like for Christmas this year.

“Well, the little kids begin to get anxious with all the ads and the stores with all the decorations and the lights. I’m sure their parents are telling them the Santa story. This is something that the kids will enjoy, and the parents can enjoy a breakfast,” Mark Kaplan, acting president of the Liverpool Fire Department, said.

Kaplan said this was the first time Santa has been back to the fire department since 2019, and they plan on having him back next year.