LIVERPOOL, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Liverpool School District will restart in-person learning Monday for all grade levels, all five days a week.

Superintendent Mark Potter said “we’re averaging, I would say, less than one or two a day of cases. And really, looking at all of the cases, we haven’t had any transmission that’s attributable to another student passing it.”



He says they will use the barriers that were already purchased in the cafeterias and for students with extenuating circumstances.