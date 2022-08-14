LIVERPOOL, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – When life gives you lemons, why not make some lemonade and sell it for a good cause?

That’s exactly what Ava Musci (13) of Liverpool is doing! She’s raising money for childhood cancer research through the Alex’s Lemonade Stand Foundation.

Musci first started her lemonade stand in front of her Liverpool home when she was just 8 years old. Now, six years later, she’s getting one step closer to helping experts find a cure for pediatric cancer.

“Just the feeling knowing you’re going to help someone in some way possible, it’s like the best feeling you can have. I feel like it’s a good feeling when you have other people trying to help you and you’re being supported.” AVA MUSCI, (13) LEMONADE STAND ORGANIZER

Musci not only has support from her family, close friends, and neighbors but the Syracuse Corvette Club, Inc. wanted to stop by for a cup of lemonade too!

“When young people in our community step up to do huge things like Ava is doing, raising funds for childhood cancer research, we’re here to support that any and every time we can be.“ JIM ENNIS, PRESIDENT, SYRACUSE CORVETTE CLUB, INC.

Syracuse Corvette Club, Inc. presents Ava Musci with special honor

Every dollar raised from Ava’s Lemonade Stand goes directly to her fundraiser with Alex’s Lemonade Stand Foundation, a nonprofit organization changing the lives of children with cancer through funding research programs and raising awareness.

“It’s really the fact that we all come together and it helps,” Musci said. “We all make a strong bond together helping each other.”

No matter where you’re from or your age, Musci’s message to spread kindness is the same for everyone.

“Do good things and good things will come to you because that’s what I’ve learned in the past…doing good things for others will always come back to help you in the future.“ AVA MUSCI, (13) LEMONADE STAND ORGANIZER

So far, Musci has raised more than $2,200 in donations. If you couldn’t make it to her lemonade stand on Sunday and would like to donate to her fundraiser, click here for more information.