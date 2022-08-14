LIVERPOOL, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – When life gives you lemons, why not make some lemonade and sell it for a good cause?
That’s exactly what Ava Musci (13) of Liverpool is doing! She’s raising money for childhood cancer research through the Alex’s Lemonade Stand Foundation.
Musci first started her lemonade stand in front of her Liverpool home when she was just 8 years old. Now, six years later, she’s getting one step closer to helping experts find a cure for pediatric cancer.
Musci not only has support from her family, close friends, and neighbors but the Syracuse Corvette Club, Inc. wanted to stop by for a cup of lemonade too!
Every dollar raised from Ava’s Lemonade Stand goes directly to her fundraiser with Alex’s Lemonade Stand Foundation, a nonprofit organization changing the lives of children with cancer through funding research programs and raising awareness.
“It’s really the fact that we all come together and it helps,” Musci said. “We all make a strong bond together helping each other.”
No matter where you’re from or your age, Musci’s message to spread kindness is the same for everyone.
So far, Musci has raised more than $2,200 in donations. If you couldn’t make it to her lemonade stand on Sunday and would like to donate to her fundraiser, click here for more information.