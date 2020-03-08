Liverpool Golf and Country Club set to auction off items this week

LIVERPOOL, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Since 1949, the Liverpool Golf and Country Club has been the course you could count on, even in early March.

However, the 70-year-old golf course is set to be replaced by a $280 million warehouse.

Items from both the course and the restaurant will be auctioned off this week, starting on Tuesday, March 10.

The sale of the course still hasn’t sunk in for a lot of people who have great memories of their days on the green.

John Santaferra, a long-time player at Liverpool Golf and Country Club, said, “Probably over 50 years, I was playing here just after high school, this is just a barn. One time I had four threes in a row, birdied 9, 10, 11, and parred 12 so that’s four threes in a row, that was pretty good.”

The restaurant items will be auctioned off on Tuesday, the golf course equipment will be auctioned off on Wednesday, both auctions start at 10 a.m.

