Liverpool High School and Annex switch to remote learning Monday and Tuesday

LIVERPOOL, NY (WSYR-TV) All Liverpool High School main building and Annex classes will switch to remote learning on Monday, December 14, and Tuesday, December 15.

In a letter sent to parents, and posted on the district website from Superintendent Mark Potter, the schools says the decision comes after “a significant number of students and staff members impacted by recent positive COVID cases.”

The school district anticipates that the LHS Annex and the LHS Main Building will return to hybrid learning on Thursday, December 17.

In addition, several other Liverpool CSD school buildings have switched individual classes to remote learning due to COVID-positive exposure. Families of students in those classrooms were contacted directly by their building principal.