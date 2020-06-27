Liverpool High School delays graduation until 1:00 p.m. due to rain

LIVERPOOL, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Liverpool Central School District has delayed its Saturday graduation by a couple hours due to inclement weather.

The ceremony at LHS Stadium was originally scheduled to start at 10:00 a.m. Saturday but will now run from 1:00 p.m. to approximately 6:30 p.m.

Due to the occasional chance for light rain or showers into the afternoon and evening hours, families are asked to plan accordingly and bring umbrellas and other rain gear.

Updated Last Name and Arrival Time Schedule:

  • A – Brec:  1:00 p.m.
  • Bren – Cus:  1:30 p.m.
  • Da – Fu:  2:00 p.m.
  • G – Hem: 3:00 p.m. 
  • Hen – La:  3:30 p.m.
  • Lar – Meni:  4:00 p.m.
  • Ment – Oti:  4:30 p.m.
  • Pal – Rod:  5:00 p.m.
  • Rog – Sny:  5:30 p.m.
  • Sou – Van:  6:00 p.m.
  • Vas – Zych:  6:30 p.m.

