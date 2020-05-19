Liverpool High School has plans for in-person graduation, waiting on approval from county

(WSYR-TV) — With school happening via remote learning for the rest of the academic year, there’s been lots of talk about high school graduation.

NewsChannel 9 spoke with Liverpool Superintendent Mark Potter who said they are hoping for more than a remote graduation.

“So, we are participating in a virtual graduation, but we’ve also submitted a proposal with the county executive for an opportunity to be able to do a real, abbreviated version of our graduation,” said Potter.

Potter said they would like to hand out diplomas to high school seniors, wearing their caps and gowns, with no spectators except for families.

“We would require masks and we’ll see if they accept our proposals because it does promise social distancing and mask coverage,” said Potter.

Unlike previous years of ceremonies that were held off-campus, Liverpool is proposing graduation be done outside at the high school.

“We’d like to utilize our sidewalk slash stadium, the track, have the kids parade in, staying six feet apart, on our track, walk across the stage, get right back in their cars and then leave,” said Potter.

The plan is to do it in late June, just like usual, but this is still contingent on approval by the county.