LIVERPOOL, N.Y. (LHS ATHLETICS) — Four individuals and two teams were inducted into the Liverpool High School Athletic Hall of Fame on Friday, September 15.

The Hall of Fame inductees for 2023 are:

Jeff Ross (2018 – Swimming & Diving, Crew)

Michael Parsons (2011 – Baseball)

Ben Petrella (2016 – Cross Country, Track & Field)

Brianna Socker (2017 – Field Hockey, Basketball)

Boys Varsity Baseball Team (2017): Nick Antonello, Peter Belgrader, Tommy Bianchi, Jordan Brown, Joel Ciccarelli, Jeff DeStefano, Jake Evans, Brandon Exner, Jonah Harder, Andre Leatherwood, Devan Mederios, Gerard Mouton, Zach Pieklik, Matt Rioux, Niko Saunders, Zach Scannell, Zach Scharett, Jake Sisto, Ryan Syrko, Owen Valentine, Joey Zywicki, Coach Fred Terzini, Coach Matt Dolph, Coach CJ Vivacqua and Coach Dan LaDuke

Boys Varsity Cross Country Team (2015): Ben Petrella, Ty Brownlow, Stevie Schulz, Terrell Coleman, Ryan Comstock, Dan Hunt, Gabe Albert, and Coach Tracey Vannatta

An induction and awards ceremony took place at 4:30 p.m. in the Liverpool Athletics lobby at LHS. Inductees also will be introduced at halftime of the Hall of Fame football game versus Henninger, which begins at 6 p.m.