Liverpool High School opens new state-of-the-art gymnasium

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

LIVERPOOL, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Liverpool High School has opened a new state-of-the-art gymnasium, which has been years in the making.

The new gym is now the crowning jewel of warrior athletics. Student athletes no longer need to play all of their games at the Onondaga Community College.

Some highlights of the new gym include an advanced weight room and a track. They are starting off the new year on the right foot.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected