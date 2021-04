LIVERPOOL, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Liverpool Warriors Robotics Team recently made it to the semifinals of the world championships.

Fifteen Liverpool High School students and advisors competed virtually by designing and building robots to complete game challenges. Other robotics teams on the local, state, and world championship levels were also involved.

In the end, the Arctic Warriors made it to the semifinals of the elimination tournament, and walked away with the New York State design award.