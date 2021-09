LIVERPOOL, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Onondaga Sheriff’s deputies say a Liverpool High School student is accused of assaulting multiple students and staffers.

Deputies say the male student is being charged with two counts of forcible touching and a case has been forwarded to family court. Superintendent Mark Potter says it was immediately addressed by building security with sheriff’s assistance.

The school’s crisis management team is also available for those who need support.