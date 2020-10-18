Liverpool High School switches to remote learning Monday after 2 students test positive for COVID-19

LIVERPOOL, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Liverpool High School students will be learning remotely on Monday, October 19 after it was announced that two high school students tested positive for COVID-19.

According to the Liverpool School District’s website, Liverpool was informed that two of its high school students tested positive for COVID-19 on Saturday. 

Out of an “abundance of caution”, the Liverpool High School Main Building will be closed Monday as a result of the positive test results. Students will learn remotely on Monday with the hope of returning to in-person classes Tuesday.

The school district says the Onondaga County Health Department is in the process of contacting any students or staff members who were in close contact with the two students who tested positive. 

The two students who tested positive, along with anyone who is identified as a close contact will not return to school until they are cleared by the health department.

