LIVERPOOL, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Liverpool High School students will be learning remotely on Monday, October 19 after it was announced that two high school students tested positive for COVID-19.
According to the Liverpool School District’s website, Liverpool was informed that two of its high school students tested positive for COVID-19 on Saturday.
Out of an “abundance of caution”, the Liverpool High School Main Building will be closed Monday as a result of the positive test results. Students will learn remotely on Monday with the hope of returning to in-person classes Tuesday.
The school district says the Onondaga County Health Department is in the process of contacting any students or staff members who were in close contact with the two students who tested positive.
The two students who tested positive, along with anyone who is identified as a close contact will not return to school until they are cleared by the health department.
More from NewsChannel 9:
- Pelosi: 48 hours to strike deal to get stimulus checks out before Election Day
- Henninger High School switches to remote instruction this week due to new COVID-19 cases
- WATCH: Breezy and not as cold with a few evening showers possible
- Liverpool High School switches to remote learning Monday after 2 students test positive for COVID-19
- DEC puts in new boat launch at Onondaga Lake
For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App