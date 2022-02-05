Liverpool holds 8th annual Vex Robotics Competition

LIVERPOOL, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – The Liverpool High School gymnasium was packed with spectators today, but not for an event you might expect.

The 8th Vex Robotics Competition was held today and featured a variety of different schools that put robotics teams together to compete.

Liverpool, West Genesee, Westhill, Chittenango, Mexico, Baldwinsville, Cicero-North Syracuse, and Lafayette all put teams together.

The Liverpool VEX Robotics Competition is one of a series of VEX Robotics Competitions taking place

internationally throughout the year.

VEX Robotics is the world’s fastest-growing competitive robotics program for elementary schools, middle schools, high schools, and colleges worldwide, with more than 7,300 teams from 26 countries that participate in more than 400 VEX Robotics Competition events worldwide.

Liverpool Engineering and Technology teacher Matt Starke said the event brings him back to when he was in high school.

“I was one of these students many years ago, and I fell in love with it,” said Matt.

“So eventually, I worked my way into becoming a technology education teacher, and now I use that same passion to inspire students to do the same thing.”