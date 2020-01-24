Liverpool Library hosts grand reopening, ribbon cutting

LIVERPOOL, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Liverpool Public Library hosted a grand reopening and ribbon cutting on Friday to celebrate the finished renovations.
The library has been going through changes since last summer, but now the renovations have been completed.
“Through community conversations, and staff meetings, and surveys, we drilled down into what we could do to better serve our community,” said Glenna Wisniewski. “And part of it was re-imagining the physical look of the library, so we had to look at our physical space here. So, it was pretty much driver by our strategic plan.”
Some of the new features include quiet study rooms, a large multi-purpose and collaborative room, and a business center.
As of Friday, the library is open and ready to use.
