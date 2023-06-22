MADISON COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Robert Norton, a 27-year old Liverpool native, was arrested following a car chase with New York State Police on State Route 31.

Norton ended up crashing his vehicle twice before he was apprehended and arrested by NYSP.

State Police were first dispatched to Norton at 9:01 a.m. the morning of June 21 as he crashed his black Toyota Camry in the parking lot of Tecforce Automotive at 623 State Route 31 in the town of Sullivan. Norton exited his vehicle after crashing it and committed multiple acts of public lewdness, along with multiple acts of criminal mischief to other vehicles in the lot.

Location of Norton’s first crash:

As State Police began to arrive on the scene, Norton fled eastbound in his car on Route 31.

Troopers pursued Norton, and he then tried to enter the westbound lane of Route 31. Norton collided with an uninvolved vehicle in that lane. He then lost control of his car and crashed into a pole near 2597 State Route 31, disabling his vehicle, said NYSP.

Location of Norton’s second crash:

As the State Police attempted to take Norton into custody, he resisted and was tased by Madison County Sherriff’s deputies. He was then taken into custody “without further incident,” according to NYSP.

NYSP said paramedics were called to the scene to evaluate Norton who suffered apparent facial, shoulder and knee abrasions.

After being taken into custody, Norton was charged with:

Criminal Mischief 3 rd degree, class “E” felony

degree, class “E” felony Reckless Endangerment 2 nd degree, class “A” misdemeanor

degree, class “A” misdemeanor Operating a Motor Vehicle Impaired by Drugs, an unclassified misdemeanor

Resisting Arrest, class “A” misdemeanor

Obstructing Governmental Administration, class “A” misdemeanor

Public Lewdness, class “B” misdemeanor

Unlawful Fleeing a Police Officer in a Motor Vehicle 3rd degree, class “A” misdemeanor

Norton is scheduled to appear in Sullivan Town Court on July 25 at 1 p.m.