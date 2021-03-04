Liverpool man charged with having sexual contact with a child

TOWN OF CLAY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A Liverpool man has been charged for allegedly having sexual contact with a child.

Onondaga County Sheriff’s Detectives arrested 39-year-old Matthew Turner on March 2.

Turner has been charged with course of sexual misconduct against a child in the 1st degree and endangering the welfare of the child.

Charges stem from allegations made that Turner engaged in sexual contact with a child under 11 years old. The incidents, which occurred between 2017 and 2019, were disclosed by the victim to a school official who then reported it to the Sheriff’s Office Abused Persons Unit.

Turner knew the victim.

He was arraigned Tuesday in Centralized Arraignment Court and is currently being held in the Onondaga County Justice Center in lieu of bail set at $25,000 cash, $100,000 bond.