(WSYR-TV) — A Syracuse man was sentenced to 51 months in federal prison for committing wire fraud and filing false tax returns, U.S. Attorney’s Office says.

The 52 year-old man, Glen Zinszer from Liverpool previously pled guilty saying he started operating a company called Brazzlebook in 2012, which was intended to be like Facebook for business.

The Attorney’s Office says from April 2013 to 2016, Zinszer told investors false representations of the company to make them invest more money and stay invested. Zinszer boosted Braalebox’s user numbers and even told employees of the company to make fake accounts to keep the numbers up, misrepresented supposedly revenue-generating partnerships, forged documents and even forged a letter of intent to purchase Brazzlebox for millions of dollars.

Zinszer used a large amount of the money that was invested in Brazzlebox for his own personal lifestyle, rather than using it for the business from 2012 through 2016. According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Zinszer used the money to pay mortgages on his homes, purchase concert tickets and jewelry. He then filed false tax returns to underreport his incomes in the tax years of 2013 to 2016.

Zinszer will have a 3 year term of supervised release after he is released from prison, pay $3,049,933 in restitution to his victims, which includes the government, forfeiture in the amount of $2,763,811, and a $200 special assessment which was imposed by Senior United states district Judge Frederick J. Scullin, Jr.