Liverpool man pleads guilty to robbing multiple banks in western New York

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A Liverpool man pleaded guilty to two counts of bank robbery and one count of attempted bank robbery on Thursday.

According to the U.S. Department of Justice, Michael Tyo, 32 of Liverpool, robbed two banks and attempted to rob a third over the course of four days in August of 2019.

The press release says Tyo robbed the Citizens Bank inside the Tops Market on South Clinton Avenue in Brighton on August 24. Tyo gave the teller a note, threatening to kill the teller if they did not comply with Tyo’s demands.

The bank teller complied, giving Tyo an undisclosed amount of money before Tyo fled the scene.

Three days later on August 27, Tyo robbed another Citizens Bank, this time on South Park Avenue in Buffalo. Tyo once again gave the teller a note, threatening to use violence if the teller did not give him money.

The teller eventually gave Tyo an undisclosed amount of money, and he fled the bank.

Later that day, Tyo attempted to rob the Key Bank located on Niagara Falls Boulevard in Niagara Falls. Once again Tyo gave the teller a note, but this time the teller said the bank was dealing with computer issues, and Tyo fled the bank before obtaining any money.

Tyo’s sentencing is scheduled for October 15, 2020, at 10 a.m., the maximum sentence for Tyo’s crimes is 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.