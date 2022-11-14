LIVERPOOL, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – 27-year-old Dominic Zampini, a resident of Liverpool, was sentenced on November 10, to 84 months in federal prison for receiving and possessing child pornography.

According to the United States Department of Justice (USDOH), as part of Zampini’s guilty plea, he admitted that between October 2020 and December 2020, he knowingly received child pornography images over the internet from an individual he met through a mobile application.

Zampini also admitted that in September 2021, he possessed images depicting child pornography on two cell phones.

The USDOJ reports that the United States District Judge, David N. Hurd, imposed a 10-year term of supervised release on top of his other charges. The imposed term will begin upon Zampini’s release from prison.

Judge Hurd has ordered Zampini to pay $3,000 in restitution and a $300 special assessment.

Zampini will be required to register as a sex offender.