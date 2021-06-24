Liverpool Orchestra releases “Sweet Child O’ Mine” music video

LIVERPOOL, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The pandemic has changed how many Central New Yorkers live their lives and school is no different.

School bands have seen a shift in the way they practice and learn, but one area district and ran with it.

Liverpool orchestra students have spent the entire school year learning to perfect the classic rock anthem “Sweet Child O’ Mine” from Guns N’ Roses. Student musicians from grades 4-12 recently unveiled their performance and it’s certainly something to behold.

The Liverpool Orchestra was helped led by Long Branch and Willow Field Elementary music teacher Chris Notarthomas who enlisted SubCat Studios in Syracuse to assist in putting together the six-minute-long video.

After working so hard and so long on this performance the obvious question the Liverpool Orchestra must be asking themselves, “Where do we go now?”