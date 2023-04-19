LIVERPOOL, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Parents are speaking out after the New York State Board of Regents unanimously approved new rules that will ban the use of Native American culture used by schools. But some parents in Liverpool are wondering why this applies to their district.

There’s been a lot of debate about it at area school districts across Onondaga County. One of those school districts being Liverpool. The mascot name, Warriors. Its been the same name since 1999 Liverpool graduate, Annette Bund can remember.

“We were the warriors back when it was the actual Native American with the headdress was our mascot,” said Bund.

But Liverpool switched from a Native American Mascot to the current Spartan in the early 2000’s, keeping the nickname, Warriors.

“I think the warrior we have now is ok, that’s my opinion. I am not Native American and I haven’t asked anybody I know who is Native American what they think. But the warrior that I know, that they’re using now, to me doesn’t seem offensive,” said Bund.

Bund isn’t alone. Chris Hurst, also a Liverpool parent says he doesn’t agree with it being changed.

“I think everybody just jumps on a bandwagon of appropriating everything. Its not appropriating anything,” said Hurst.

Hurst added, “A mascot is a mascot, that’s what it is. Its nothing deeper than that.”

Originally from Missouri, the military father moved to Liverpool in 2009. His son plays baseball for the district and is now just waiting to see what happens.

“If they are going to change the name, why the name? Because a warrior represents more than just one thing. Everybody that’s here in the military, are we not warriors,” said Hurst.

NewsChannel 9 also spoke with another Liverpool parent who did not want to go on camera but said he does not think the name should be changed because anyone can be a warrior.

The state says school districts must vote to retire their mascots by June 30th, 2023. They must transition to new team names and eliminate Indian mascot imagery within two years.